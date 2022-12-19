TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Tampa Bay area locations were named to a travel website’s best places in Florida for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Trips to Discover is a travel blog. The site said its mission is to “inspire you to travel more, to turn day dreamers into fanatical travelers” and said readers don’t need another travel booking site, but rather a place to get ideas.

Recently, it listed the top 13 places to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Florida.

The three places to make the list in Tampa Bay were New Year’s Eve Cruise with Pirate Water Taxi in Tampa, Light It Up! Clearwater and the New Year’s Eve Pineapple Drop Party in Sarasota.

“If you’re looking for a front-row seat to Downtown Tampa’s fireworks show, hop aboard the New Year’s Eve Fireworks Cruise with Pirate Water Taxi,” Trips to Discover wrote.

The ticket includes the one-hour cruise as was a complimentary champagne toast. Beer, wine and over beverages are available to purchase.

“Kick back and relax with your toes in the sand, watch one of Clearwater’s world-famous sunsets, then grab a bite to eat and then ring in the New Year with Fireworks at midnight,” the blog wrote about Light It Up! Clearwater.

The fireworks display will take place in the most northern part of Sand Key Park and Trips to Discover wrote the best viewing area is the southern part of Clearwater Beach.

Sarasota celebrates the new year with its annual pineapple drop.

“At midnight, the dropping of the bright glowing pineapple takes place at the intersection of Lemon Avenue and Main Street in downtown,” according to Trips to Discover.

The event begins at 1 p.m. with entertainment and other activities and runs throughout the day until 1 a.m. with live music, carnival rides and games, as well as food and drinks.

The other locations in Florida that made the cut include: