HGTV stars join local Walk to End Alzheimer’s

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A pair of HGTV stars are walking to end Alzheimer’s in Tampa Bay.

You may know Brian Kleinschmidt and his wife Mika McGee Kleinschmidt from the show, “100 Day Dream Home.”

The couple lives in Ruskin and are using their platform to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s and dementia.

The two are walking in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in South Shore for Brian’s grandmother. She’s 90 years old and was diagnosed 12 years ago, but still loves to sing!

“Music is one of the last memories that stays with you. So, we sing songs all day long and she knows every single lyric to songs that she hasn’t sung in 50 years, so that’s pretty cool,” says Kleinschmidt.

His mother, Ellen is also walking, for her mom and to raise money for things like studies that she’s going through to keep her brain healthy, including having a brain MRI performed. Alzheimer’s runs throughout her family and Ellen says she also carries the gene for the disease.

“There’s a lot of things working against me, but I’m also living a more healthy lifestyle. I’m eating right and walking more,” she says.

Her dog Daisy is the team captain for the walk in South Shore.

