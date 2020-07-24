Your Health Matters Q&A: Tampa Bay doctors talk illnesses impacting Latinos

WFLA and TampaHoy.com will host a Q&A on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As coronavirus numbers continue to surge across Florida and in Tampa Bay, WFLA is on your side and reminding you that your health matters.

Our weeklong initiative brought attention to health conditions and disparities affecting our community – especially the Hispanic population, which often doesn’t receive adequate healthcare.

On Monday, we spoke with doctors who explained that coronavirus is impacting minority communities at a disproportionate rate nationwide – including in the Tampa Bay area.

En Español: Tu Salud Importa: El COVID-19 continúa afectando a más latinos

David Espinosa Hall spoke with a clinical psychologist on Tuesday to shed light on the importance of mental health amid the pandemic.

En Español: Tu Salud Importa: Los latinos están luchando con la salud mental en medio de COVID-19

Marco Villarreal on Wednesday found out why the leading cause of cancer fatalities in Hispanics could be attributed to culture.

En Español: Tu Salud Importa: La principal causa de muertes por cáncer en los hispanos puede atribuirse a nuestra cultura

And on Thursday, we heard from doctors who are urging Latinos to not wait until it’s too late to act when it comes to chronic health conditions.

En Español: Tu Salud Importa: La enfermedad cardíaca amenaza a los latinos

To end our weeklong coverage, WFLA’S Spanish-language website TampaHoy.com will host a Q&A on Friday, July 24 at 5:30 p.m. on Facebook Live. It will feature Tampa General Hospital Doctor Elimarys Perez-Colon and Maria Pinzon with the Hispanic Services Council and address the top chronic illnesses affecting Latinos and what resources are available including low-cost healthcare and nutrition assistance.

En Español: Tu Salud Importa: los médicos de Tampa Bay hablan sobre enfermedades que afectan a los latinos