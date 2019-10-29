WATCH: Woman live-streams brain surgery while still awake

DALLAS (WFLA) — A woman undergoing brain surgery while remaining awake live-streamed the procedure on Facebook.

Neurosurgeons Dr. Randall Graham and Dr. Bartley Mitchell welcomed cameras inside the operating room at Methodist Dallas Medical Center as they removed a mass of blood vessels from 25-year-old Jenna Schardt’s brain.

Schardt wanted the public to be there with her during the procedure.

The hospital’s Chief Neurosurgeon Dr. Nimesh Patel helped narrate the surgery and answered questions in real-time during Schardt’s procedure.

For more on Schardt’s symptoms and background, check out Methodist Dallas Medical Center’s surgery preview below.

Tomorrow is the big day.We hope you will join us at 11:30 am for our latest Methodist Live event, an awake brain surgery streamed here on Facebook.You will be inside the operating room at Methodist Dallas as 25-year-old Jenna Schardt is awake and talking to her neurosurgeons, Drs. Randall Graham and Bartley Mitchell, as they remove a mass in the part of her brain that controls speech. Dr. Nimesh Patel, our chief of neurosurgery, will help narrate the surgery and answer your questions live.Jenna is an amazing young woman. As an occupational therapy student, she helps patients recover from brain injuries. By sharing her story so publicly, she is helping to educate and inspire so many more.

