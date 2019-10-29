WATCH: Woman live-streams brain surgery while still awake

DALLAS (WFLA) — A woman undergoing brain surgery while remaining awake live-streamed the procedure on Facebook.

Neurosurgeons Dr. Randall Graham and Dr. Bartley Mitchell welcomed cameras inside the operating room at Methodist Dallas Medical Center as they removed a mass of blood vessels from 25-year-old Jenna Schardt’s brain.

Schardt wanted the public to be there with her during the procedure.

The hospital’s Chief Neurosurgeon Dr. Nimesh Patel helped narrate the surgery and answered questions in real-time during Schardt’s procedure.

For more on Schardt’s symptoms and background, check out Methodist Dallas Medical Center’s surgery preview below.