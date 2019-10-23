Vaping devices now accepted for disposal at National Drug Take Back Day collection sites

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/NBC) – For years, National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has been helping fight the opioid epidemic. Now it’s trying to tackle the vaping one.

For the first time, the DEA says it will accept vaping devices and cartridges at any of its designated collection sites, so people can dispose of their old prescription medicine and get rid of their electronic cigarettes too.

But you will have to remove the batteries before you drop them off. The agency says it cannot accept devices containing lithium-ion batteries.

The DEA says more than 11 million pounds of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medication has been collected since the program started in 2010.

To find out where to drop unused prescriptions in Tampa Bay, click here.

For more information on National Drug Take Back Day, click here.

LATEST STORIES: