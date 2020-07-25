Study: Marriage doesn’t mean a happier life

GREENVILLE, S.C. (CNN, WSPA) — Turns out being married might not be the best way to make yourself happy, a study shows.

Researchers from Michigan State University wanted to determine who was the happiest at the end of their lives — married people, formerly married people, or single people.

They looked at the relationship histories from the age of 18 to 60 for more than 7,000 people.

After questioning them about their happiness, the study, published by the Journal of Positive Psychology, found that those who were considered life-long singles, or those who had varied histories, such as moving in and out of relationships, were nearly as happy as those who were married.

While marriage had a slight uptick in happiness, researchers say it wasn’t substantial enough to make a difference.

They concluded that happiness is more about the mindset than a ring on a finger.

LATEST STORIES: