CLEVELAND, Ohio (CNN) — An Ohio woman who is battling cancer got a special message of hope from her daughter.
The woman’s daughter, Marie Schambach, wrote, ‘Mom, be brave’ in some newly-fallen snow.
Schamback is a physician from Guatemala and said she had never even seen snow before. She was inspired to write the message to lift her mom’s spirits.
Schambach was hoping other patients would see the message and feel like ‘somebody else cares.’
LATEST STORIES:
- Trump expected to raise $10 million during Florida stop
- Ohio mom battling cancer receives special message in the snow
- Crash kills 2 Kentucky moms and their daughters on way to volleyball tournament
- Miami’s Jones Jr. edges Orlando’s Aaron Gordon in epic NBA dunk contest
- Robinson HS band asked to play Carnegie Hall but need help getting there