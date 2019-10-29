More addictive than cocaine? Children are watching more online video, study says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s a common catchphrase, seen just about everywhere on social media. No doubt you’ve heard it before.

The struggle is real.

Talk about truth. If you ask any parent, they’ll tell you, the “struggle” is, indeed, real – especially when it comes to one aspect of parenting. Moms and dads admit it’s an area they wrestle with constantly, wanting only the best for their children.

Ultimately, the choice they make is one that will affect the entire family, establishing a cornerstone for safety in the household.

At the same time, parents are quick to point out they also want their kids to be happy.

But, they know their decision will, most likely, be challenged at some point by the very people it’s meant to protect. And, in the end, even after parents have decided what’s best for their kids, they sometimes get seemingly stuck, often left with the following question:

How much time should their kids spend online?

It’s a tough task for many moms and dads, trying to find the sweet spot in the time frame of technology. Many parents describe it as a daunting decision, especially with kids younger and younger begging for more time on the internet.

So, what is the proper time limit for teens and tweens on the Internet? Is there a one-size-fits-all answer?

No.

Parents across the country are asking themselves how to create a game plan at home for their kids, and is there one time limit more effective than another.

One Tampa mother-of-two knows just how difficult it can be to come up with an answer. Alexandra Ray told us, “As a parent, I think you just have to keep your eyes open at all times and take it all in. There’s no right or wrong answer. You’ve got to do what’s best for your children and your family”

Turns out, her children are part of a growing trend where kids are becoming more and more obsessed, not with social media or texting, but rather something else.

Recently, children have been seeking out one activity, in particular, according to a new eye-opening report. Teens and tweens are begging for permission to engage in one particular form of online entertainment, expert say, over and over again.

They want to watch videos.

This trend, seen in a new report, is the newest way children are racking up countless hours on the internet. They love to watch videos, including content on YouYube or other online sites. “It’s almost as if they go into a zombie-state, and I can wave my hands in front of them, and they won’t move,” said Alexandra, who also happens to be the president of the PTA at Ballast Point Elementary where parents often discuss this very issue. “They’re like, oh mom, how long have you been there?”

Alexandra has firm rules in place for her seven-year-old son, including no Fortnite. She and her husband also allow just one hour of internet a day for their son, and that’s only if he’s done his homework and been on his best behavior.

“It’s a whole different world from what we grew up in,” the Tampa mom told 8 on your Side.

As for this new data regarding teens and tweens wanting more time online, a full report is scheduled to be released nationwide on Tuesday by Common Sense Media, according to NBC News. The numbers are staggering, parents say, after a portion of the report was released early, along with statistics.

According to the report, kids who are ages eight through twelve are spending nearly five hours a day in front of a screen, while teenagers are spending nearly seven and a half hours.

“I can’t parent the same way my parents did because it’s not the same reality, it’s just different,” Alexandra remarked.

This Tampa mom freely admits she’s strict and stays the course.

And, when it’s time to unplug, her rules are unwavering. She says it’s not always easy, especially since kids want to fit in with their friends.

She shared a recent story about a request her seven-year-old son made for his upcoming birthday. Her answer was swift and certain.

She told us with a smile, “He’s asking for an iPhone, and I told him, absolutely not. There’s no reason for you to have a phone. The only reason he wants it is to watch the videos ”

LATEST STORIES: