March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day

(CNN) — Every year on March 21, the world recognizes the millions of special men, women and children with Down syndrome.

Celebrate Trisomy 21, better known as Down syndrome, is caused by three copies of the 21st chromosome — so the 21st day of the third month is a fitting day to raise awareness.

The United Nations officially observed World Down Syndrome Day starting in 2012. Each year, events and activities are held to showcase the important roles people with Down syndrome play in society.

This year, some of those events may be cancelled but you can still support the mission at WorldDownSyndromeDay2.org.

