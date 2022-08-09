TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hepatitis C is a curable disease, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said even with health coverage, fewer than one in three Americans are treated for it. The health agency said in the past few years, America has seen the high rates of new infections.

Hepatitis C can cause liver disease, liver cancer, and it can kill you. The CDC said it is curable with oral medication. Still, infections have risen among adults under 40, but that same age group has “the lowest treatment rates by age group.”

While medication is available, one in three Americans with health insurance are skipping direct antiviral treatments. When it comes to those on federal health insurance like Medicaid, even fewer are seeking treatment, with just 23% of patients on Medicaid getting medicine for the disease in the first year of diagnosis. However, there is no vaccine for hepatitis C, according to the CDC.

(Source: CDC)

“People shouldn’t have to jump over hurdles to access lifesaving, cost-effective treatment,” Carolyn Wester, M.D., M.P.H., director of CDC’s Division of Viral Hepatitis, said. “Removing barriers to treatment is a critical step, as is increasing screening for hepatitis C. We estimate about 40% of people with hepatitis C in the U.S. are unaware of their infection—testing is the first step to accessing curative treatment.”

The agency said there are more than 2 million Americans with hepatitis C in the U.S., and about 14,000 people die of the curable disease every year. Treatment involves taking an oral direct-acting antiviral or DAA, for eight to 12 weeks. The CDC said more than 95% of cases are cured through this method.

However, even when medical care is assured by health insurance, odds are that treatment isn’t coming, and isn’t asked for.

“The prevalence of DAA treatment initiation within 360 days of the first positive HCV RNA test result among Medicaid, Medicare, and private insurance recipients was 23%, 28%, and 35%, respectively; among those treated, 75%, 77%, and 84%, respectively, initiated treatment within 180 days of diagnosis,” the CDC reported.

The data showed treatment among adults aged 18 to 29 was lowest. In states with Medicaid restrictions, the CDC said treatment rates were even lower.

The CDC said to ensure people diagnosed with hepatitis C are treated, healthcare providers, insurers, policy makers, and public health professionals should:

Remove eligibility restrictions and preauthorization requirements that make it difficult for people with hepatitis C to access treatment that will cure the infection.

Provide treatment where people already receive services, such as primary care offices, community clinics, syringe services programs, substance use treatment centers, and correctional facilities.

Provide treatment in as few visits as possible.

Expand the number of primary care providers treating hepatitis C.

Should the disease remain untreated, symptoms can expand. The CDC lists the following symptoms of hepatitis C, underscoring the need for treatment and management. When symptoms do appear, the CDC says “they often are a sign of advanced liver disease.”

Cirrhosis

Liver cancer

Fever

Fatigue

Dark urine

Clay-colored stool

Abdominal pain

Loss of appetite

Nausea

Vomiting

Joint pain

Jaundice

The most common ways hepatitis C is transmitted, according to the CDC, are “injection-drug use” or being born to a mother already infected with HCV. While less frequent, the CDC said the disease can also be spread through sexual contact with someone who has HCV, sharing contaminated personal items like razors or toothbrushes, and unregulated tattooing.

According to the CDC, the following people are at increased risk for hepatitis C: