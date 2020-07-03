How to keep loved ones with Alzheimer’s safe in a disaster

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There’s a lot to be anxious about with the pandemic, but we’re also in the middle of hurricane season and it’s important to be prepared.

Thousands of people are living away from loved ones in assisted living facilities, unable to see family. There are some important tips to make sure they are protected.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, no matter if your loved one lives in a facility or with you, have an emergency kit ready to go at all times. Include medications, food, clothes and chargers. Have a plan. They suggest talking to them about the plan, to minimize confusion if and when a disaster hits.

If you’re away from your loved one who is living in an assisted living facility, make a phone call. Don’t be afraid to ask questions.

“I think it’s important to know what the assisted living facilities protocols are. Ask all the questions you need to and make sure you’re comfortable. I think that’s really vital,” says Michelle Branham, VP Public Policy, Florida.

Also, register your loved one on the state’s special needs registry. That’s vital in case of emergency and to help the state better prepare shelters for those with special needs during disaster events.

For more on preparing loved ones with Alzheimer’s and dementia for a disaster, click here.

