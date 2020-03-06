How to make sure your leafy greens are safe

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Recalls of leafy greens, like spinach and romaine lettuce over contamination concerns, seem to happen more and more often these days.

The greens are susceptible to contamination because their leaves are delicate and grow in exposed fields. On the farm, bacteria may come from animal waste that washes into fields or irrigation canals. In processing plants, contaminated lettuce that’s chopped up and included in bags of mixed salad greens can spread harmful bacteria further.

“But we don’t want people to use this as an excuse to stop eating fresh fruits and vegetables. Leafy greens, like lettuce, spinach, kale and arugula are loaded with vitamins and nutrients,” says Kevin Loria with Consumer Reports.

For the average person, the chances of getting sick are extremely low. But there are steps you can take to lessen your chance of exposure to harmful bacteria in greens.

Consider buying whole heads of lettuce. As the inner leaves aren’t as exposed to contaminants, and they’re not handled as much as greens that are bagged which may reduce the opportunities for contamination.

Keep packaged lettuce cold, since bacteria can multiply at room temperature.

“So only buy what you’re gonna eat fresh. If you see damaged leaves or bruised or slimy greens in the package, don’t eat from that,” says Loria.

Here are some other tips, you should consider:

Use greenhouse-grown greens, as bacteria may be less likely to contaminate it. Soaking greens in a vinegar-water solution for 10 minutes can help too. Rinsing and salad dressing can mask any leftover vinegar taste Cook sturdier greens until they’re wilted, as that may be your best bet to avoid getting sick

