FDA approves video game for treating ADHD in kids

(CNN) — A new treatment for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in children may surprise you. It’s a video game.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved EndeavorRx Monday.

The video game will be by prescription-only and aimed at kids between ages eight and 12.

Children playing the game steer an avatar through an obstacle course and collect targets to earn rewards. The company that created the game said the game was shown to improve attention function.

The FDA noted that some negative effects have been reported, however, such as headache, dizziness, and emotional reaction and aggression. But none were serious.

The game will be used alongside other ADHD treatments.

