Zoom removing time limit so families can meet longer during the holidays

The Zoom video meeting and chat app has become the wildly popular host to millions of people working and studying from home during the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Zoom said it will remove its 40-minute time limit on calls so families can meet longer over Christmas.

The company made the announcement on its blog, saying “COVID-19 has changed how we live, work and celebrate in 2020, and like everything else this year, the holiday season doesn’t look the same.”

The time limit will be removed at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, December 23rd until 6 a.m. Saturday, December 26th.

It will also remove the restriction from 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, December 30th through 6 a.m. on Saturday, January 2nd.

Health officials have warned against holiday travel this year during the coronavirus pandemic.