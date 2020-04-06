‘Zoom bombing’: How to protect yourself when meeting virtually during coronavirus crisis

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – A new type of trolling is upsetting a lot of people and raising concerns about cybersecurity in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s called “Zoom Bombing.”

With so many people staying at home and connecting online on apps like Zoom, protecting what you put out there and say is vital.

Julius Tobin first heard of Zoom after finding the world we live in shutting down. Happy hour has now gone digital as people practice social distancing.

“It’s awesome. We got to spend time with each other in the comfort of our own homes,” Tobin said about his first time using the app.

From fun to business, Zoom is the new regular for him.

“For work, I run a non-profit. How do we keep donors engaged, staff and our board? We’re certainly doing that,” says Tobin.

After Zoom gained millions of users in a matter of weeks, the company admitted they did not expect the massive growth and has fallen short of “privacy and security expectations.”

“During this COVID-19 crisis, we moved too fast,” Zoom CEO Eric Yuan said.

“Zoom Bombing” has become a problem.

“It’s just people posting pornography and cursing people out and generally being disruptive and causing problems,” said Nathan Fisk, a cybersecurity expert and professor at the University of South Florida.

Uninvited guests in Zoom meetings can be disastrous in a business setting.

“Certainly there’s the capacity for someone to get into these meetings collect data that they shouldn’t have and then release that into the public,” said Fisk.

Cybersecurity experts say as people work to flatten the curve, there will be a learning curve in taking steps to protect yourself virtually.

“These Zoom events is what we have right now. It’s what to look forward to,” said Tobin.

There are steps you can take to keep uninvited guests out:

Don’t post the link for the meeting online

The organizer can approve users after they go to a waiting room

Block people from saying or posting something without permission

Those are all settings on the app.

