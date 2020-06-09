Yuengling donating $20,000 to aid Florida bartenders and waitstaff during COVID-19 crisis

TAMPA (WFLA) – D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc. announced Tuesday it will commit $20,000 to aid Florida bartenders and waitstaff during the COVID-19 crisis following a new partnership with the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association support for its COVID-19 relief efforts.

Yuengling will work alongside FRLA and its charitable partners to provide immediate emergency funding to Florida hospitality workers, bartenders, and waitstaff facing significant hardships during the pandemic including funding going exclusively towards providing grants to Florida food and beverage employees who are navigating through a medical diagnosis during the COVID-19 crisis, the brewing company said.

The $20,000 donation to assist Florida hospitality workers is part of Yuengling’s $150,000 pledge to COVID-19 relief organizations. These contributions have supported the Gary Sinise Foundation to assist first responders in purchasing PPE (personal protective equipment).

“I want to thank Yuengling for their outstanding commitment to giving back and providing relief during this difficult time,” said Carol Dover, President & CEO of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association. “This funding will directly support our industry team members and their families who have been affected by COVID-19, which has devastated so much here in Florida. This funding will make a real difference in the lives of numerous Florida families as they are fighting to get well, and we are so grateful for partners like Yuengling who lead by example and step up to help.”