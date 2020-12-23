‘You’re not going to see that with me’: Gov. DeSantis comments on politicians receiving COVID-19 vaccine

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis commented on politicians receiving the coronavirus vaccine before frontline workers and the elderly during a press conference in Pensacola on Wednesday.

“In terms of elected officials jumping the line, you’re not going to see that with me,” the governor said.

Throughout the pandemic, the governor has said his priority is long-term care facilities and the elderly in Florida. Many in such facilities, as well as numerous healthcare workers, have been vaccinated since doses arrived to Florida.

DeSantis said he believes around 70,000 shots have been given throughout the week.

The governor’s comments come after politicians, such as president-elect Joe Biden and Florida Senator Marco Rubio, received the vaccine publicly this week.

DeSantis said their decisions are not impacting his.

“I made the decision very early that we’re setting criteria, and I’m going to follow the criteria we set. It makes no sense for someone that’s 42 to jump ahead of someone that’s 70-years-old,” he said. “People gotta do what they gotta do, but for me, I don’t think it’s justifiable for me to go ahead in the line.”

The governor said there may be an opportunity for the broader public to be vaccinated when Florida receives the Johnson & Johnson company vaccine, but no official statement has been made on that fact.

“I think you’re going to see a lot of law enforcement folks… Fire, I think you’ll see teachers, I think you’ll see some of these other workers in industry, some of people working for utilities. I think there’s going to be a lot of interest for getting it at that time,” he said.