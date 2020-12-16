‘You’re damn right’: Gov. DeSantis promises to ‘stand in their way’ if businesses are told to shut down

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made it clear Tuesday that he wants less restrictions, less government invention and less involvement from local leaders when it comes to keeping businesses up and running during the pandemic.

“Just use common sense,” DeSantis told reporters. “Let’s keep people employed, let’s keep kids in school. That’s a huge thing.”

Despite a recent report by the White House COVID Task Force encouraging state officials to take immediate action in slowing the spread of the virus, Gov. DeSantis wants to keep Florida open for business.

At a press conference in Okeechobee County Tuesday, DeSantis came out swinging when he was asked if he would hobble the efforts of local leaders across Florida if they tried to shut down businesses as COVID-19 cases continue to spike.

The governor stood side by side with the owners and employees at Florida’s oldest steakhouse, congratulating the longtime employer for staying open and taking care of those who work there.

“Well if a local leader wants to put them out of work, you’re damn right I’m hobbling them from doing that,” DeSantis replied. “If they want to shut down businesses, I’m gonna stand in the way […] I don’t think government has a right to put people out of work.”

The governor has stated publicly he wants the state to stay open for business as Florida continues to fight the spread of Coronavirus.

As DeSantis was meeting with business leaders, mayors and doctors across Florida met with one another during a zoom call where they urged Floridians to stay home during the holidays and wear masks.

“Do it not just for you, but for your families, and for your loved ones, your elderly grandparents, your medical providers, your families,” Dr. Mohammed Reza, an infectious diseases expert from Jacksonville said.