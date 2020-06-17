Younger population getting COVID-19; many say they’re not worried

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The governor was adamant Tuesday that Florida is not shutting down.

When talking to people in the age group testing positive more than any other, many say the same thing. They’re done with this shutdown.

Parts of South Howard Boulevard in Tampa were busy on Tuesday, despite it being a weeknight.

“It’s still very odd going out. Seeing everything the way it is. It’s definitely very different. It very eerie. You’re expecting some sort of normalcy, but we’re still very excited,” said Summer Ray Storme, who was out meeting a friend.

People are rarely seen wearing masks and groups of friends huddle close together.

“From what I’ve seen, we’re in the age range where it’s not that big of a deal. I mean, I’ve got hand sanitizer on me,” said Maria Mattiacci, who was out bar hopping.

Perhaps not a big deal in terms of hospitalizations or deaths, but the governor argued Tuesday the sudden rise in positive cases in Florida is due to more people getting tested.

“I think that’s one of the trends that you’re seeing is that 25-35 [year-olds], way more positive tests out of that group than you would have had two months ago,” said Governor Ron Desantis.

“At the end of the day, I look at statistics. I’m a big numbers person. I work in accounting and quite frankly, the flu has killed a lot more people than this,” said Storme.

The attitude of many may be based on numbers showing the majority of COVID-19 deaths are in the older population. Many of those who are younger are over the shutdown and are more concerned with getting back to normal.

“I’d rather go out and social distance and do what I can to stay safe, but also support the people that I know are trying to make a living,” said Storme.

While more people may be testing positive for COVID-19 Governor Desantis says ICU hospitalizations for coronavirus patients are down 43 percent.