You’ll now be fined in this city if you violate social distancing rules

NEW YORK CITY (KRON) – Not abiding by the 6-feet rule? It’s going to cost you.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio on Sunday announced local law enforcement will start with warnings to the public.

After warnings, a second offense or anything further will result in fines from $250 to $500, WPIX reports.

“We’re going to give people every chance to listen, and if anyone doesn’t listen, then they deserve a fine at this point,” de Blasio said.

The fines come after Gov. de Blasio said people were not complying with the stay-at-home order.

The fines would start for people found gathering in pubic spaces who do not disperse when ordered, or return after law enforcement has told them to move along.

“We need to make sure that people understand this is really, really serious,” he added.

At this time there are more than 59,000 cases of coronavirus in New York City, according to the city’s Department of Health.

A field hospital is currently being set up in Central Park to help deal with the influx of patients amid the pandemic. It is set to begin accepting patients on Tuesday.

