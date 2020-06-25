Live Now
Hillsborough County leaders discuss face mask requirement

Hillsborough County launches online appointment system for COVID-19 testing

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A man gets tested for COVID-19 at a drive-thru testing site. (Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record via AP)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County has launched a web portal on its website where residents can sign up to get tested for the coronavirus.

The online reservation system is a convenient way for residents to sign up for testing without having to wait on the phone.

Over the past couple weeks, an increase in the demand for testing has made it difficult for residents to get a test. Some testing sites in the county have had to close early due to high demand and low staff numbers.

Residents can now request a test online by visiting hcflgov.net/covidtesting. They can pick a time that’s convenient for them then visit one of the seven testing sites throughout the county.

To make reservations by phone, call (888) 513-6321.

Before you can get a test, you must make an appoinment. Insurance is not required and no doctor’s referral is needed. Appointments will be available in about two weeks.

Residents should wait for their test results before coming back for another test. If their results are positive, they shouldn’t follow a follow-up appointment for at least two weeks.

Sites have opened at the following locations:

  • Lee Davis Community Resource Center, 3402 N. 22nd St., Tampa
  • Plant City Community Resource Center, 307 N. Michigan Ave., Plant City
  • SouthShore Community Resource Center, 201 14th Ave. SE, Ruskin
  • Suncoast Community Health Centers, 313 S. Lakewood Drive, Brandon
  • Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa
  • Redeemer Lutheran Church, 701 Valley Forge Blvd., Sun City Center
  • Wimauma Opportunity Center, 5128 SR 674

For more information on COVID-19, and any other potential emergency in the
county, visit HCFLGov.net/StaySafe and sign up for the HCFL Alert system.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss