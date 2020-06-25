Hillsborough County launches online appointment system for COVID-19 testing

A man gets tested for COVID-19 at a drive-thru testing site. (Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record via AP)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County has launched a web portal on its website where residents can sign up to get tested for the coronavirus.

The online reservation system is a convenient way for residents to sign up for testing without having to wait on the phone.

Over the past couple weeks, an increase in the demand for testing has made it difficult for residents to get a test. Some testing sites in the county have had to close early due to high demand and low staff numbers.

Residents can now request a test online by visiting hcflgov.net/covidtesting. They can pick a time that’s convenient for them then visit one of the seven testing sites throughout the county.

To make reservations by phone, call (888) 513-6321.

Before you can get a test, you must make an appoinment. Insurance is not required and no doctor’s referral is needed. Appointments will be available in about two weeks.

Residents should wait for their test results before coming back for another test. If their results are positive, they shouldn’t follow a follow-up appointment for at least two weeks.

Sites have opened at the following locations:

Lee Davis Community Resource Center, 3402 N. 22nd St., Tampa

Plant City Community Resource Center, 307 N. Michigan Ave., Plant City

SouthShore Community Resource Center, 201 14th Ave. SE, Ruskin

Suncoast Community Health Centers, 313 S. Lakewood Drive, Brandon

Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Redeemer Lutheran Church, 701 Valley Forge Blvd., Sun City Center

Wimauma Opportunity Center, 5128 SR 674

For more information on COVID-19, and any other potential emergency in the

county, visit HCFLGov.net/StaySafe and sign up for the HCFL Alert system.

LATEST STORIES: