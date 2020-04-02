Breaking News
‘You Are Not Alone’: Separated by coronavirus, Tampa Bay students come together through song

Coronavirus

SEMIONLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay choir has found a way to come together in song to bring comfort to music lovers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Members of the Bay Area Performing Arts and Casting’s virtual choir were asked to record themselves singing “You Are Not Alone,” at home. Their voices were edited together in a music video, which was shared on social media earlier this week.

The song was written by the choir’s director, Katie Combs.

Combs said the students want everyone to know that while we aren’t together, we are not alone.

Watch their performance in the video player above.

