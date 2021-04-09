Yosemite National Park to limit summer visitors due to virus

FILE – In this May 27, 2020, file photo provided by the National Park Service, Yosemite Valley School, lower right, stands in Yosemite National Park, Calif. In the background is Upper Yosemite Falls. Yosemite National Park will require advanced reservations for day visitors this summer, the park’s peak tourist season, to limit the number of visitors and allow social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak. Under the new rules, advance reservations will be required for day use visitors who enter Yosemite from May 21, 2021 to Sept. 30, 2021, the San Jose Mercury News reported. (Jamie Richards/National Park Service via AP, File)

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Yosemite National Park will require advanced reservations for day visitors this summer, the park’s peak tourist season.

Officials say they will limit the number of visitors to allow social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak. The San Jose Mercury News reports that under the new rules, advance reservations will be required for day use visitors who enter Yosemite from May 21 to Sept. 30.

Rocky Mountain National Park and Glacier National Park are putting in place similar rules. This summer the number of visitors allowed in Yosemite will range from 50% to 90%, depending on what levels of COVID-19 are found in Mariposa County on the park’s western edge.

