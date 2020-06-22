Yoga class uses see-through domes to keep students safe during pandemic

Coronavirus

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

TORONTO (NBC) – After months of taking classes online due to lockdown restrictions, some yoga enthusiasts in Toronto were able to mark the International Day of Yoga together Sunday.

Dozens were able to practice their poses in individual clear geodesic domes

Every student is assigned their own dome which stands more than seven-feet-tall and 12-feet wide with built-in heating regulation that creates a similar atmosphere as a hot yoga studio.

The 50 domes are cleaned and disinfected after every use to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Organizers said they decided to launch this event following the abrupt closure of all non-essential businesses that continues to prevent students from visiting fitness facilities and as there is no official reopening date in sight for these venues.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss