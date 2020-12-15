Ybor City’s Knight parade postponed until May due to COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago has postponed its annual Gasparilla Knight Parade in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve worked with the City of Tampa and MOR-TV to assess the parade’s impact on the health and safety of our community during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said parade chairman Ken Willis. “Postponing the parade is the smartest choice to limit the spread of COVID-19.”

The parade, which is held each year in February, draws thousands of spectators. Floats with knights and dancers will drive by them as the streets are littered with beads.

The parade takes place about two weeks after the Gasparilla Pirate Festival. It’s been pushed back next year to Saturday, May 1.

