WWII veteran beats COVID-19, marks 104th birthday

In this photo provided by Holly Wooten McDonald, World War II veteran and COVID-19 survivor Major Wooten holds a celebratory milkshake on his 104th birthday on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Madison, Alabama. Wooten was released from the hospital this week after contracting the illness caused by the new coronavirus before Thanksgiving. (Holly Wooten McDonald via AP)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A World War II veteran from Alabama has recovered from COVID-19 in time for his 104th birthday.

A relative says Major Wooten is physically drained and a little fuzzy mentally after battling the coronavirus. But granddaughter Holly Wooten McDonald says he appears to be on the mend as he marks his birthday.

McDonald said her grandfather tested positive for coronavirus on Nov. 23 after her mother — his daughter — got the illness. He was hospitalized but the Alabama football fan and former worker at U.S. Steel got better.

Madison Hospital shared video of Wooten wearing a face mask and waving while workers sang “Happy birthday dear Pop Pop” as he was discharged in a wheelchair decorated with balloons on Tuesday, two days before his birthday.