Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

WWE deemed ‘essential’ business in Florida

Coronavirus

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 11: A WWE logo is shown on a screen before a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was announced that WWE wrestler Braun Strowman will face heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and WWE champion Brock Lesnar will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez at the WWE’s Crown Jewel event at Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 31. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – World Wrestling Entertainment and its show have been deemed essential by Governor Ron DeSantis.

TMZ reports Mayor of Orange County Jerry Demings was asked Monday how the WWE Performance Center, the company’s training facility, in Orlando has been allowed to continue operations while non-essential companies have been forced to shut down.

“With some conversation with the Governor’s office regarding the Governor’s order, they were deemed an essential business. And so, therefore, they were allowed to remain open,” the mayor said.

WWE has been taping shows at the Performance Center and will reportedly continue to broadcast live on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays moving forward.

According to TMZ, Demings did not go into detail about the governor’s stance on WWE and its operations.

WWE confirmed its first positive case of coronavirus within its company on Monday.

The Centers for Disease Control have listed the 10 essential public health services on its website. Demings did not elaborate what service WWE would fall under.

