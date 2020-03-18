WrestleMania 36 set to become two-night event, hosted by Rob Gronkowski

TAMPA (WFLA) – WrestleMania 36 which was originally scheduled to take place in Tampa will now take place across multiple days for the first time in the event’s history.

WWE announced the historic two-night presentation will be hosted by former New England Patriot Rob Gronkowski.

Earlier this week, it was announced WrestleMania 36 would not take place at Raymond James Stadium due to coronavirus concerns and would take place from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando and only essential personnel will be on the closed set during production.

It’s official! I’m hosting @WrestleMania this year…and it’s gonna be too big for just one night. For the 1st time, #WrestleMania will be a 🚨2-NIGHT🚨event: Saturday, April 4 AND Sunday, April 5 on @WWENetwork! Tell you more this Friday night on #SmackDown at 8 ET on @FOXTV. — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) March 18, 2020

