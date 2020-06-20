Would you report a business violating St. Petersburg’s mask mandate for employees?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police received at least three complaints Friday night about businesses not complying with the order requiring employees to wear masks in public places that went into effect at 5 p.m., a department spokesperson said.

With limited resources for enforcing that business employees wear a face covering when in a public area, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman made a plea to the public on Wednesday when announcing the order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“If you see a violation you’re asked to call the St. Pete Police Department’s non-emergency line,” the mayor said.

8 On Your Side got mixed answers when taking the question of whether you’d tell on a business to patrons in downtown St. Pete.

“My germs belong to me and I don’t want to pass any germs on to anyone else,” said Pam Flowers, who brought a mask with her while walking her dog.

Her husband Andrew said he might report a business that’s not in compliance, but Flowers said not so fast.

“I’m not a tattletale,” she said, “but I do think it’s a good idea to wear a mask.”

Terry Wynter from Ft. Myers said he’s aware the number of cases in Florida are going up, but he would not rat out a business.

“Don’t take me wrong on this, but everybody has a right to do what they want,” he said, “just don’t get close to me if you’re not wearing a mask. I stay away from people.”

Carinne Turney-Williams from Ruskin told 8 On Your Side she thinks more people need to start wearing masks and she is willing to pick up the phone to report a business.

“Because its the right thing to do,” she said. “We want the pandemic to stop. We want it to be over. We want it to be life back as it was and in order to do so you need to abide by the rules.”

A St. Pete police spokesperson said people did call to report violations during the stay-at-home order.

