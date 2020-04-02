Worldwide coronavirus cases top 1 million doubling in just over a week

Coronavirus

TAMPA (WFLA) – COVID-19 cases surpassed 1 million across the world on Thursday, doubling in just over a week as the pandemic accelerates.

The total number of global cases now stands at 1,002,159 as of 3:45 p.m. ET on Thursday, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

According to Johns Hopkins University there are 208,949 recoveries with 51,335 deaths worldwide.

Currently, there are 234,462 cases in the United States with as of Thursday morning, 8,010 people in Florida have tested positive for the virus, including 7,717 residents. More than 1,000 people were hospitalized.

The United States death toll sits at 5,648 deaths with 128 in Florida.

