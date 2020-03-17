Breaking News
Florida DOH announces 5th COVID-19 death, 160 cases tied to state

Working from home? Here’s how to look better on FaceTime, Skype

Coronavirus

Millions of Americans are working remotely amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Working from home these days amid the global coronavirus pandemic? You’re obviously not alone, as millions of Americans keep their social distance and work remotely to keep from spreading COVID-19.

However, if you’d like to make sure you look professional in front of your coworkers while working from home during a FaceTime, Skype or Zoom meeting chat, follow some of our lighting and camera tips below:

  1. Make sure the camera is directly in front of you, and position your web camera to be at or slightly above your eye line. Place your laptop on a stack of books or a small box to raise the height if needed. Don’t look down at your phone or have the web camera below your face/shooting up, because it’s unflattering. Try to angle the camera so you are in the center of the screen.
  2. Avoid stark overhead lighting right above your head. It creates unflattering shadows. Instead, place a desk lamp or a lamp with a shade just above and behind your webcam so it shines down on your face from the front at an angle, in a diffused way. Turn off any harsh fluorescent lighting and close blinds if they are to your side or behind you. If you don’t have a light, you can fake one by pulling up a blank document and having the white screen reflect on your face.
  3. Don’t sit with your back to a window or other bright light source. It creates a backlight – your face will be in the shadows and difficult to see, and the background will be too bright.
  4. Find a spot with lots of natural light if possible, or choose a room with good overall lighting. It’s ok to face the window – just don’t have it behind you. Put your phone in selfie mode or turn on your webcam, and move your laptop around a bit. You’ll see that moving around in the same room can change the lighting dramatically.
  5. Don’t sit too close to a webcam. It’s a wide-angle lens, and it will exaggerate things that are close to it, for example, your nose and your chin.
  6. It can be tough – but don’t look at yourself or the other person on the computer screen. Instead, look directly into the camera. It gives the appearance of eye contact.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tampa bars, restaurants told to close each night by 10 p.m, Ybor City business owners worried

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa bars, restaurants told to close each night by 10 p.m, Ybor City business owners worried"

St. Petersburg coronavirus restrictions and closings

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Petersburg coronavirus restrictions and closings"

Lakeland declares state of emergency over coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland declares state of emergency over coronavirus"

St Patrick's cancellations putting a financial pinch on the service industry

Thumbnail for the video titled "St Patrick's cancellations putting a financial pinch on the service industry"

Polk organization for elderly balances serving high-risk population and protecting them

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk organization for elderly balances serving high-risk population and protecting them"

Odessa pizza shop offering kids free slices while schools are closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Odessa pizza shop offering kids free slices while schools are closed"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/16"

All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus"

Ways to cope with anxiety over coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ways to cope with anxiety over coronavirus concerns"

Metropolitan Ministries CV

Thumbnail for the video titled "Metropolitan Ministries CV"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss