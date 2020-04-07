Worker at Pinellas juvenile detention facility tests positive for the coronavirus

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A worker at a Pinellas County juvenile-justice facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee of the Pinellas Regional Juvenile Detention Center was announced Tuesday evening. The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice did not specify the employee’s job duties or the employee’s age or gender.

At this time none of the youth population have tested positive for COVID-19.

Workers are screened prior to every shift prior to entering the facility and if they show symptoms, they cannot get into the facility and are told to call their doctor, the DJJ said. They only will be allowed to return to work if medically cleared.

