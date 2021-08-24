Woman who coughed on market produce, claimed virus gets jail

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — A woman who pleaded guilty to coughing and spitting on food at a supermarket in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic has been sentenced to at least a year in jail.

Thirty-seven-year-old Margaret Ann Cirko pleaded guilty to a felony count of making bomb threats. She was sentenced Tuesday in Pennsylvania.

Authorities say Cirko entered a Gerrity’s Supermarket near Wilkes-Barre, on March 25, 2020, and purposely coughed on fresh produce and other merchandise while yelling that she had the virus. The supermarket had to throw out more than $35,000 worth of merchandise.

Cirko tested negative for COVID-19, according to her attorney.

