Woman gives birth to twins while in COVID-19 coma

BIRMINGHAM, UK (NBC) – A woman who delivered twins while in a COVID-19 induced coma said she could not believe her babies were alive when she woke up after nearly one month.

Perpetual Uke, a hospital consultant at Birmingham City Hospital, was 24 weeks pregnant when she was taken to hospital suffering from COVID-19.

From there she was taken to an intensive care unit and says that was the last she could remember.

When she woke up and realized she was no longer pregnant and thought her babies had died.

Uke could not believe hospital staff when they told her she had delivered the twins by cesarean and that they were in the neonatal intensive care unit.

She gets emotional now when she looks at her twins and sees that all three survived.

“I did think that, and even when I woke up, when they were telling me your twins were there, that they were in NICU, neonatal intensive care unit, I thought they were saying all those things to calm me down. I didn’t believe them. I never believed them. I said, what’s the sense of my being alive? It’s better that I die also and join them. Sometimes when I look at them get down in tears because I never knew they would make it. It’s amazing what medical professional science could offer,” Uke said.