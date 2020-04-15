Woman billed over $1K for coronavirus test

Breaking News
(CNN) – An Alabama woman got a big surprise this week after recently being tested for coronavirus. The results didn’t shock her but the bill sure did.

“I started getting headache,” Bijauna Harris said.

That recent headache led to chills and a fever so Harris’ boss told her to get a COVID-19 test before coming back to work. She did and tested negative.

She’s thankful for that, however, she doesn’t have insurance so she had to pay out of pocket for a telemedicine consult and the actual coronavirus test cost her about $200.

To her surprise, when she opened the bill from the lab, it said she owes over $1,000.

That blindsided her and she says she was never warned that she would get a bill from the lab.

“It hit me pretty hard. I’m trying to stay in good spirits and everything but you know for someone who has kids and not working right now, that’s pretty tough and I just kind want other people to be aware that this could happen to them too,” Harris said.

