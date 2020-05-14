Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?
Live Now
Pinellas County commission discussing local state of emergency, reopening plans

Woman accused of throwing bodily fluids through Taco Bell drive-thru window

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Provided by Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Authorities in Georgia are searching for a woman accused of tossing a bottle of bodily fluids through a fast-food drive-thru window.

Sheriff’s deputies were called last week to a Taco Bell, where the store manager told them an unidentified woman threw a bottle of urine and feces through the window.

Other employees added that the woman leaned out of the rear passenger window and squeezed the bottle of fluids at the drive-thru before throwing it inside.

The woman was described as possibly being between 18 and 25 years old, with long wavy black hair, wearing glasses and a white tank top.

She was reportedly in a silver sedan with a possible South Carolina tag driven by an unidentified black man.

The business was closed after the incident due to contamination.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss