Wisconsin mother meets baby delivered during COVID-19 coma

In this Jan. 27, 2021 photo provided by Taryn Marie Photography, Kelsey Townsend meets her daughter Lucy for the first time face to face in Poynette, Wis. Kelsey Townsend gave birth to Lucy via C-section on Nov. 4 while in a medically induced coma due to COVID-19. She spent 75 days on lung and life support. She was discharged from University Hospital in Madison on Jan. 27. (Taryn Ziegler/Taryn Marie Photography via AP)

Nearly three months after Kelsey Townsend gave birth to her fourth child, the 32-year-old Wisconsin woman was finally face to face with her.

Lucy, now bright-eyed and alert, flashed her a smile. Kelsey Townsend was in a medically-induced coma with COVID-19 when she gave birth to Lucy via cesarean section on Nov. 4, not long after getting to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

She ended up spending 75 days on life and lung support. She finally met Lucy on Jan. 27. That’s the day Kelsey was discharged from University Hospital in Madison.

Kelsey Townsend says she had her daughter instantly bonded.