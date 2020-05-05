Wisconsin DMV waiving road tests for teens to combat coronavirus backlog

TAMPA (NBC/WFRV) – To address a backlog of demands, the Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles has announced it will temporarily waive road tests for 16- and 17-year-olds.

The DMV made the announcement Monday, along with the option to renew driver’s licenses online, in order to respond to the backlog created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the state’s safer-at-home order was put in place in March, some teenagers who were excited to get their driver’s license were not able to.

“We’ve had to cancel about 16,000 road tests during this pandemic, and we know people are anxious to get their license,” Wisconsin DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman said.

According to WFRV, beginning May 11, road tests may be waived for 16- and 17-year-old’s who complete the required training and have their parent or guardian sign a road test waiver. These drivers must meet the following criteria to be granted a probationary driver license in Wisconsin:

They must hold an Instruction Permit (also known as a Learners Permit) violation-free for at least six months prior to testing

They must have completed driver education classes

They have completed behind-the-wheel training with a licensed instructor

They have completed at least 30 hours of driving with their parent/sponsor and their sponsor signs the road test waiver

Restrictions of a probationary graduated driver license still apply for at least nine months.

If parents feel their child is not ready to have their license, in-person tests will begin again once the safer at home order is lifted.

Wisconsin joins Georgia as states allowing 16-year-olds to get a license without taking the road test requirement.