Winter Haven considers mask ordinance

WINTER HAVEN, Fla (WFLA) – The Winter Haven City Commission will meet Monday to decide whether to require face masks in public places.

The City of Lakeland has a similar ordinance already in place, while Polk County Commissioners decided not to enact a county-wide mask mandate, but instead a resolution that ‘strongly encourages’ people to wear them.

Winter Haven’s City Manager, Mike Herr, is recommending the city commission pass this emergency ordinance.

“More importantly, it’s about issuing masks to people, and asking people to wear masks for the protection of others. Our public health system in Polk County is getting overloaded,” said Winter Haven City Manager, Mike Herr.

The City of Winter Haven will also be handing out free masks, starting Monday, July 13 through Friday, July 17 while supplies last. The masks will be handed out from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Winter Haven Recreation and Cultural Center and the Florida Citrus Building.

LATEST STORIES: