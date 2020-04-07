Breaking News
Winter Haven closes parks, boat ramps due to coronavirus concerns

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Winter Haven residents will have to find other ways to social distance outside.

City commissioners on Monday voted in favor of closing all of the city’s parks and a number of boat ramps and golf courses in an effort to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

From now until April 30, visitors will not be allowed in the following areas:

  • Lake Shipp and park
  • Lake Silver and MLK park
  • Lake Hartridge and nature park
  • WG Roe boat ramp
  • Lake Howard – East
  • Lake Martha
  • Lake Maude
  • Willowbrook Golf Course

All other parks within the city limits will be closed. The city is keeping its trails open because they pose less of a risk, but park amenities surrounding the trails including playgrounds will be closed.

The city said police will be monitoring the parks and educating those who gather in those areas.

