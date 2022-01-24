Winn-Dixie’s parent company to give away 2 million N95 masks

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Winn-Dixie’s parent company will give out more than 2 million N95 masks to customers across its grocery store chains starting Friday.

This is part of the Biden administration’s effort to distribute 400 million N95 masks available for free to Americans, now that federal officials are emphasizing their better protection against the omicron variant of COVID-19 over cloth face coverings.

The White House announced last Wednesday that the masks will come from the government’s Strategic National Stockpile, which has more than 750 million of the highly protective masks on hand. The masks will be available for pickup at pharmacies and community health centers across the country.

This will be the largest distribution of free masks by the federal government to the public since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Customers are encouraged to visit their neighborhood Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie in-store pharmacies to receive a free N95 mask to help further protect themselves, their loved ones and communities, the release said.

N95 masks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and are limited to three masks per person, while supplies last.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.