Winn-Dixie to start offering COVID-19 vaccines next week

TAMPA (WFLA) – Supermarket chain Winn-Dixie will begin distributing the coronavirus vaccine for free throughout Florida starting next week.

Parent company Southeastern Grocers says its has received 8,100 Moderna vaccines, which it will distribute under the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, in partnership with the CDC, the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services, and the Florida Dept. of Health.

SEG will begin to administer the free Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, Feb. 11, to eligible recipients in select Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarket.

The grocer will initially offer the free vaccines to health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, and adults ages 65 and older in accordance with Florida health authority guidelines, while supplies last.

A list of Winn-Dixie locations is not available yet, but a website is set up where customers can get more information and eventually schedule an appointment online, once locations become available.

Qualified individuals are encouraged to visit Winn Dixie’s website for updates including vaccine availability details, participating store locations and to conveniently schedule an appointment online, when available.

The vaccines are free, with or without health insurance. Those with health insurance must provide their health insurance card during their scheduled appointment, and those without insurance will need to present a valid driver’s license or social security card.

In a statement Governor Ron DeSanits said:

“The State of Florida is proud to partner with Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarkets to provide eligible Floridians across the state access to the vaccine. We look forward to collaborating and expanding these efforts, together.”

President Joe Biden’s administration announced Tuesday that it will begin shipping COVID-19 vaccines directly to select pharmacies on Feb. 11, as part of its plan to ramp up vaccinations as new and potentially more serious virus strains are appearing in the United States.

According to the administration, participating federal pharmacy partners will include:

Walgreens (including Duana Reade)

CVS Pharmacy, Inc. (including Long’s)

Walmart, Inc. (including Sam’s Club)

Rite Aid Corp.

The Kroger Co. (including Kroger, Harris Teeter, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Ralphs, King Soopers, Smiths, City Market, Dillons, Mariano’s, Pick-n-Save, Copps, Metro Market)

Publix Super Markets, Inc.

Costco Wholesale Corp.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (including Osco, Jewel-Osco, Albertsons, Albertsons Market, Safeway, Tom Thumb, Star Market, Shaw’s, Haggen, Acme, Randalls, Carrs, Market Street, United, Vons, Pavilions, Amigos, Lucky’s, Pak n Save, Sav-On)

Hy-Vee, Inc.

Meijer Inc.

H-E-B, LP

Retail Business Services, LLC (including Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Company, Hannaford Bros Co, Stop & Shop)

Winn-Dixie Stores Inc. (including Winn-Dixie, Harveys, Fresco Y Mas)

The partnership with drug stores was originally announced by the Trump administration last November. At that time, no coronavirus vaccines had been approved.

The U.S. has more than 26.6 million confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 455,000 deaths from the virus according to Johns Hopkins University.

Nearly 60 million vaccine doses have been distributed across the United States with more than 35 million doses administered, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.