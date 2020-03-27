Winn Dixie creates shopping hour for health care and first responders

TAMPA (WFLA) – Winn Dixie’s parent company Southeastern Grocers, Inc., announced today that the grocer will extend shopping hours every Monday and Tuesday to add a special shopping hour dedicated to healthcare providers and first responders.

Healthcare personnel and first responders can visit any Winn-Dixie or Fresco y Más grocery store from 8-9 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday evenings to participate in the special shopping hours.

As a continued safety precaution, seniors and high-risk customers are invited to shop their local Fresco y Más or Winn-Dixie grocery store from 8–9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

The grocer asks all customers to remain respectful of the time given to first responders, healthcare professions, the elderly and other high-risk community members.

