Winn-Dixie announces new store hours to deal with coronavirus

TAMPA (WFLA) — All Winn-Dixie stores will start closing at a new time until further notice to properly prepare its stores to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Winn-Dixie said its stores will begin closing at 9 p.m. to allow its team to appropriately “restock and conduct additional sanitation procedures in service of providing a shopping experience you can always count on.”

Winn-Dixie joins Publix in the list of Florida stores adjusting hours to cope with the virus pandemic.

Beginning today, March 16, all #WinnDixie stores will close at 9 p.m. until further notice. This allows our team the time they need to appropriately restock, and conduct additional sanitation procedures in service of providing a shopping experience you can always count on. pic.twitter.com/F6BdfU1UWK — Winn-Dixie (@WinnDixie) March 16, 2020

