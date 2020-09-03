Will people get coronavirus vaccine CDC says could be ready by October?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised states this week to be prepared for the mass distribution of a coronavirus vaccine as early as October.

Three companies in the United States are currently conducting phase three trials for different versions of the vaccine. It’s the news some people have been waiting for.

“Absolutely. I’m not too afraid of vaccines. I got my shingles vaccine, I get the flu vaccine every year. [I have] a lot of trust,” said Alan Goodson.

Mark Schenk says he will get the vaccine so that he can return to a more normal life.

“I’m in my 60s, I’ve had pneumonia in the past, been as careful as possible but we are getting real close to a year being closed and not seeing relatives and those kind of things and I want to feel safe when I go,” said Schenk.

However, not everyone is convinced a vaccine will be safe or effective against the coronavirus.

“Honestly from my heart, I don’t think the COVID is any worse than any other of the viruses. I think it’s political, I’m totally opposed to it,” said Lisa Avney.

Seema Verma, the Administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and a member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, was in Tampa Bay on Thursday. Verma says the vaccine will not be sent out for mass distribution until the science backs it up.

“To be very clear, this is going to be a science-driven process,” she said. “The FDA commissioner has made very clear that he is going to rely on the data and the experts about having a safe and effective vaccine.”

