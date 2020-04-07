Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Wife watches virus-stricken husband die from a distance

Coronavirus

by: WJZY Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WJZY Web Staff

CONCORD, N.C. (WJZY) – The wife of a Virginia man who died in North Carolina from COVID-19 is speaking for the first time since her husband’s death.

“The hardest part was staying in quarantine and waiting to be able to bury him because it’s just not a good time to be alone,” Jean Spradlin said. 

Her husband, Landon, died from the coronavirus alone in a hospital in Concord, N.C.

Landon, a traveling pastor and musician, had been in New Orleans with Jean, ministering to people after Mardi Gras.

Jean says her husband started feeling badly and went to the Veteran’s Hospital in New Orleans where he was given medicine and tested positive for the coronavirus. 

Eventually, the couple decided it was time to go home to Virginia because Landon’s health wasn’t improving.

They stopped off in Concord where Landon collapsed and had to be rushed to the hospital. He had double pneumonia.

Jean got to visit Landon, but that visit was interrupted. 

“Three people suited up outside the door came in and said you are a danger to this hospital you have to leave right now.”

That was the last time Jean saw her husband alive. 

“I’m just feeling sorry for myself because he was such a great guy. He always told me how beautiful I was and what a wonderful person I was and he loved me way more than I deserved.” 

Jean is back home recovering from pneumonia. She’s had two negative tests and an inconclusive for the coronavirus.

She wants people who aren’t taking the virus seriously to remember words from one of her husband’s sermons.

“You need to treat every day as though it were a gift and remember you are not guaranteed tomorrow; nobody knows how you’re going to react to exposure to this.”  

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Veteran buys $20K bottle of bourbon from Datz for $40K to help restaurant stay open during coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veteran buys $20K bottle of bourbon from Datz for $40K to help restaurant stay open during coronavirus crisis"

Big Storm Brewing making hand sanitizer 24-7 amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Big Storm Brewing making hand sanitizer 24-7 amid pandemic"

Bucs unveil new uniforms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bucs unveil new uniforms"

Local restaurant helps feed emergency workers '1 taco at a time'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local restaurant helps feed emergency workers '1 taco at a time'"

The latest on the coronavirus pandemic in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "The latest on the coronavirus pandemic in Florida"

Local farmers struggle amid the coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local farmers struggle amid the coronavirus"

Coronavirus vs. Allergy symptoms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus vs. Allergy symptoms"

Tuesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Weather Update"

3 Hillsborough County deputies in quarantine following contact with COVID-19 patient

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 Hillsborough County deputies in quarantine following contact with COVID-19 patient"

Tampa mayor hosts daily virtual dance party as citizens practice social distancing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa mayor hosts daily virtual dance party as citizens practice social distancing"

bike sales booming

Thumbnail for the video titled "bike sales booming"

two local businessmen bring aerosol boxes to Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "two local businessmen bring aerosol boxes to Florida"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss