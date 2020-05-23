Wife says Broadway actor who lost leg to coronavirus improving after turn for the worse

Breaking News
by: Nexstar Media Wire and Darren Sweeney

LOS ANGELES, California (WJW/CNN) – Broadway star Nick Cordero is improving after suffering a setback in his long recovery from COVID-19.

On Wednesday, his wife Amanda Kloots said in an Instagram live stream that his health was going downhill.

On Thursday, Kloots struck a more optimistic tone about her husband’s battle.

“I’m happy to say it looks like we’re on a step forward again,” she said in a video posted on her Instagram Stories. “Wow. It’s been another roller coaster.”

The 41-year old Cordero has battled a series of coronavirus-related complications since he was hospitalized in March.

He spent weeks on a ventilator, suffered septic shock, mini-strokes, and had to have his leg amputated.

Cordero woke up from his medically induced coma earlier this month and is still fighting a lung infection.

