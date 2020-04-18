Widespread testing still needed to meet Trump’s reopening guidelines

TAMPA (WFLA) – President Trump’s plan to reopen the economy in three phases requires states and regions to get over significant hurdles before even entering Phase 1.

The ‘gating criteria’ listed in the new White House guidelines released Thursday require flu-like and coronavirus-like symptoms and illnesses to be trending downward for at least two weeks.

Actual cases of COVID-19, or positive tests as a percentage of total tests, must also be trending downward for a two-week period.

Finally, hospitals must be treating patients without crisis care, and have robust testing in place, including antibody testing.

“And we don’t have that yet,” explained Dr. Jay Wolfson, associate vice president of USF Health and a professor of medicine and public health. “We have testing capacity, but not enough testing kits. I expect those will be resolved within the next couple of weeks–I’m hoping they will–especially as rapid kits become more available.”

Once those measures are in place, the Trump administration’s plan lays out specific guidelines for individuals and businesses.

Individuals who are immune-compromised, elderly, or otherwise vulnerable should continue to shelter in place. Those who aren’t are still asked to maximize social distancing in public, minimize non-essential travel, and continue to practice good hygiene. Anyone feeling sick should not go to work or interact with others.

Businesses are encouraged to continue social distancing, provide personal protective equipment where appropriate, close common areas, sanitize workplaces, and do temperature checks where appropriate.

Companies are also guided to encourage working from home, return employees to work in phases, minimize business travel, and consider special accommodations for vulnerable people.

The guidelines then specifically list businesses that can reopen, including restaurants, movie theaters and sporting events, while advising that schools, daycares and bars should remain closed.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said she will take her cues from public health experts on determining the threshold of testing and contact tracing needed to return to work.

“I don’t think the health and well-being of our citizens and the economy are mutually exclusive,” said Castor. “We can talk about both at the same time. And we can make decisions in both of those areas using available data. Just right now, we don’t have enough of it when we’ve only tested 1% of the population.”

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: