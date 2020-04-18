Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Widespread testing still needed to meet Trump’s reopening guidelines

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – President Trump’s plan to reopen the economy in three phases requires states and regions to get over significant hurdles before even entering Phase 1.

The ‘gating criteria’ listed in the new White House guidelines released Thursday require flu-like and coronavirus-like symptoms and illnesses to be trending downward for at least two weeks.

Actual cases of COVID-19, or positive tests as a percentage of total tests, must also be trending downward for a two-week period.

Finally, hospitals must be treating patients without crisis care, and have robust testing in place, including antibody testing.

“And we don’t have that yet,” explained Dr. Jay Wolfson, associate vice president of USF Health and a professor of medicine and public health. “We have testing capacity, but not enough testing kits. I expect those will be resolved within the next couple of weeks–I’m hoping they will–especially as rapid kits become more available.”

Once those measures are in place, the Trump administration’s plan lays out specific guidelines for individuals and businesses.

Individuals who are immune-compromised, elderly, or otherwise vulnerable should continue to shelter in place. Those who aren’t are still asked to maximize social distancing in public, minimize non-essential travel, and continue to practice good hygiene. Anyone feeling sick should not go to work or interact with others.

Businesses are encouraged to continue social distancing, provide personal protective equipment where appropriate, close common areas, sanitize workplaces, and do temperature checks where appropriate.

Companies are also guided to encourage working from home, return employees to work in phases, minimize business travel, and consider special accommodations for vulnerable people.

The guidelines then specifically list businesses that can reopen, including restaurants, movie theaters and sporting events, while advising that schools, daycares and bars should remain closed.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said she will take her cues from public health experts on determining the threshold of testing and contact tracing needed to return to work.

“I don’t think the health and well-being of our citizens and the economy are mutually exclusive,” said Castor. “We can talk about both at the same time. And we can make decisions in both of those areas using available data. Just right now, we don’t have enough of it when we’ve only tested 1% of the population.”

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

evan trump reopen plan phase 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "evan trump reopen plan phase 1"

an employee at an assisted living facility in Tampa is lifting the spirits of the residents with cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "an employee at an assisted living facility in Tampa is lifting the spirits of the residents with cards"

Better Call Behnken helps recent tech school graduates get tools they need to start work

Thumbnail for the video titled "Better Call Behnken helps recent tech school graduates get tools they need to start work"

Small Tampa businesses surviving and thriving amid coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Tampa businesses surviving and thriving amid coronavirus"

Community celebrates 93-year-old's birthday with drive-by-parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community celebrates 93-year-old's birthday with drive-by-parade"

Community celebrates 93-year-old's birthday with drive-by-parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community celebrates 93-year-old's birthday with drive-by-parade"

Community celebrates 93-year-old's birthday with drive-by-parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community celebrates 93-year-old's birthday with drive-by-parade"

Cate's Corner: Keith addresses loneliness, has message for those struggling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cate's Corner: Keith addresses loneliness, has message for those struggling"

Godwin on starting NFL season on time

Thumbnail for the video titled "Godwin on starting NFL season on time"

Coburn on home schooling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coburn on home schooling"

Hallmark giving away 2 million 'Thank You' cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hallmark giving away 2 million 'Thank You' cards"

Pinellas County Game shop owner arrested for staying open amidst the stay-at-home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County Game shop owner arrested for staying open amidst the stay-at-home order"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss