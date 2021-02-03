Why you shouldn’t post your COVID-19 vaccination card on social media

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Attorney General Ashley Moody warned Floridians Wednesday not to share their COVID-19 vaccination cards on social media, as it contains information scammers can use to hack online accounts and commit identity fraud.
“It’s exciting to see so many people eager to share news that they are vaccinated against the coronavirus,” Moody said. “While the vaccine helps protect against the virus, posting your vaccine card on social media opens you up to another type of plague—the epidemic of scammers scouring the internet for personal information they can use to steal your identity or hack financial accounts.”
Moody said in addition to stealing your personal information, pictures of the cards can give scammers better insight into how to make phony vaccine documents appear realistic.
Moody offered the following tips on how to safely share your vaccination news:
- Instead of sharing vaccination cards, show off the vaccine sticker given during the appointments, upload a video of receiving the vaccine or use a Got My Vaccine profile picture frame;
- Do not post anything that contains personal or identifying information online;
- Be wary of viral social media trends that often highlight a user’s assortment of favorite things. Know these trends are often commonly used to inspire passwords or security questions; and
- Always use strong passwords on all accounts—include numbers and special characters.