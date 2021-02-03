Why you shouldn’t post your COVID-19 vaccination card on social media

CARDIFF, WALES – DECEMBER 08: A close-up of a COVID-19 vaccination card at Cardiff and Vale Therapy Centre on December 8, 2020 in Cardiff, Wales. More than 50 hospitals across United Kingdom were designated as covid-19 vaccine hubs, the first stage of what will be a lengthy vaccination campaign. NHS staff, over-80s, and care home residents will be among the first to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which recently received emergency approval from the country’s health authorities. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Attorney General Ashley Moody warned Floridians Wednesday not to share their COVID-19 vaccination cards on social media, as it contains information scammers can use to hack online accounts and commit identity fraud.

“It’s exciting to see so many people eager to share news that they are vaccinated against the coronavirus,” Moody said. “While the vaccine helps protect against the virus, posting your vaccine card on social media opens you up to another type of plague—the epidemic of scammers scouring the internet for personal information they can use to steal your identity or hack financial accounts.”

Moody said in addition to stealing your personal information, pictures of the cards can give scammers better insight into how to make phony vaccine documents appear realistic.

Moody offered the following tips on how to safely share your vaccination news: