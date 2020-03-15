Why the rush on toilet paper? One economist believes he knows

Coronavirus

by: WAVY

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — While many people understand the rush on hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and bottled water in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, the one product flying off the shelves that have people puzzled?

Toilet paper.

Across the country, the isles where toilet paper is kept are bare.

“I really needed toilet paper, I don’t have much left,” said Cinita Brothers, a Hampton, VA resident, who came out empty-handed from a Kroger store.

Coronavirus, or COVID-19, is a respiratory infection and none of the symptoms match up with any issue toilet paper is used to deal with.

However, Dr. Jay Zagorsky, Senior Lecturer at Boston University’s Questrom School of Business, points to “Zero Risk Bias” as the reason.

“Zero Risk Bias (is when) people prefer to try to eliminate one type of possibly superficial risk entirely rather than do something that would reduce their total risk by a greater amount,” Zagorsky wrote for the online publication The Conversation.

“Hoarding also makes people feel secure. This is especially relevant when the world is faced with a novel disease over which all of us have little or no control. However, we can control things like having enough toilet paper in case we are quarantined.”

While supplies are limited, many stores have limited the amount of toilet paper people can purchase.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Why the rush on toilet paper? One economist believes he knows

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why the rush on toilet paper? One economist believes he knows"

Sunrise and Sunset times equal today...but not on the spring equinox

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunrise and Sunset times equal today...but not on the spring equinox"

All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "All Florida public schools closing for 2 weeks due to coronavirus"

Coronavirus in Florida: 39 new cases in state, 4 in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus in Florida: 39 new cases in state, 4 in Tampa Bay"

Arch Deal passes away

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arch Deal passes away"

Hillsborough County schools plan to help feed students during coronavirus break

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough County schools plan to help feed students during coronavirus break"

Gov. DeSantis provides COVID-19 update from State Emergency Operations Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis provides COVID-19 update from State Emergency Operations Center"

Secretary of State Laurel Lee on Presidential Primary voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Secretary of State Laurel Lee on Presidential Primary voting"

President Trump coronavirus briefing

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump coronavirus briefing"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Near record heat today and staying warm

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Near record heat today and staying warm"

State of emergency means limited access to alf's and nursing homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "State of emergency means limited access to alf's and nursing homes"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss